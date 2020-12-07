Anti-littering campaign hits the streets in 3 governorates

AMMAN — With the aim of encouraging motorists to stop littering, Future Pioneers in cooperation with Ministry of Local Administration and Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GlZ), has launched a campaign titled “Keesk Bsayartk” (means litterbag is in your car)

The campaign aims to prevent littering from vehicles, a way to limit road accidents and raise environmental awareness by distributing trash bags that are reusable to be used in the cars, in three governorates Mafraq, Irbid and Madaba, according to a statement from the organisers.

The campaign is also promoted through a dedicated Facebook page, billboard placed in the three targeted governorates and via TV displays in waiting areas of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department.

This anti-littering campaign for drivers was created with the financial support of the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), to raise environmental awareness of solid waste issues within the project “Informal Sector Integration and Awareness Raising” in solid waste management sector, and within the activities of the project “Waste to Positive Energy”, concluded the statement.