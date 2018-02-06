CPF receives further support to launch mini satellite

AMMAN — The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with telecom provider, Zain Jordan, under which the latter will provide financial support to the CPF’s Masar initiative to launch the first Jordanian mini satellite in the first half of this year.

CPF acting CEO Nour Abul Ragheb and CEO of Zain Jordan Ahmad Hanandeh signed the memo, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In January this year, CPF signed a MoU with renewable energy solutions provider Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), which will support a project by the foundation to launch the space device.

Designed and installed by Jordanian youth, the CubeSat (JY1-SAT) seeks to promote the Kingdom by broadcasting images of touristic and heritage sites, and communicate wirelessly with earth stations worldwide.

The JY1- SAT was designed and built by 17 young engineering students from Jordanian universities and a committee of academics and advisers, under the supervision of the CPF.

The Masar initiative aims to inspire and address the Jordanian youth’s passion for innovation in space technology, according to www.cpf.jo.

The first NASA interns’ research and interest in nano-satellite technology inspired them to establish the CubeSat programme and its design of “JY1-SAT” — Jordan’s first satellite — in memory of His Majesty the late King Hussein (who held the call sign of JY1).

Abul Ragheb commended Zain Jordan’s support, which, she said, reflects a genuine partnership between development institutions and private sector companies, in a way that supports the Jordanian youth and addresses obstacles that may face them, Petra added.

For his part, Hanandeh expressed pride for cooperation with CPF through the Masar initiative, which helps in adopting and assisting the ideas of young people who aspire to explore space sciences.