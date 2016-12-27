Housing developers say by-law on building codes ‘unjust’

AMMAN — The Cabinet on Monday endorsed amendments to a by-law regulating building codes despite the controversy surrounding some of its provisions.

The Council of Ministers endorsed amendments to the 2016 Building Codes and Cities and Villages Regulating By-law on Monday.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Walid Masri said the by-law will go into effect by the start of next year, stressing that old buildings found in violation of the law will have until June 30 to rectify their situation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

While commending the government’s efforts to regulate the sector, Zuhair Omari, the president of the Jordan Housing Developers Association (JHDA), noted that some parts of the by-law, especially those related to the penalty fees, may be “unjust” to investors and buyers alike.

The by-law treats all building classifications — A, B, C and D — equally in terms of registration fees and the number of parking spots, Omari said, although regulations in the 1950s created classifications C and D to cater to people with low and middle incomes.

“Imagine that buildings that cannot add parking lots either for technical reasons or for being built on a small plot of land must pay JD3,000 for each unavailable parking space,” Omari told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

“This is absolutely illogical and unfair, especially for those with low incomes who want to build small housing units for their own use,” he added.

Omari noted that the JHDA has criticised the by-law several times, which prompted the authorities to amend some of its provisions, but the “part related to the penalties pretty much remained the same”.

“The association represents investors in real estate; therefore, we know what is the best for the sector and expect to at least be consulted regarding the building codes,” he said, adding that the fees imposed as penalties are “unreasonably exorbitant” and “drive investors away”.

However, the municipal affairs ministers underlined that the old buildings will not be affected by the new system as they will rectify their situation according to the old-building code.

“The by-law only doubled the penalty fees, so those who are not in violation will not sense any difference,” Masri said.

Sector leaders, representatives of municipalities, the Jordan Engineers Association, the JHDA and members of the Lower House are scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the new by-law.