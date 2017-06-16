Incumbent ministers to handle vacant portfolios

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday tasking three incumbent ministers to be in charge of portfolios left vacant after three colleagues resigned a day earlier.

As of June 14, 2017, Municipal Affairs Minister Walid Masri will run the affairs of the Social Development Ministry, in addition to his ministry, while Public Works Minister Sami Halaseh will handle the transport portfolio. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Omar Malhas will be in charge of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, according to a Royal Court statement.

The resigning ministers are social development minister, Wajih Azaizeh, energy and mineral resources minister, Ibrahim Saif and transport minister, Hussein Al Souob.

Observers quoted in local reports have linked the resignation of the three ministers to their inefficiency regarding the execution of development plans under their ministries’ jurisdiction.

His Majesty King Abdullah has recently held a series of meetings with concerned officials to follow up on the progress of government plans in the fields of renewable energy, transportation and human resources development, among others.

His Majesty has also paid an unannounced visit to a training centre for people with disabilities recently, where he issued directives to improve the quality of services offered to this segment of citizens.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Thabet Al Wir, president of the Jordan Investment Commission, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On January 15, Prime Minister Hani Mulki carried out a major reshuffle of his second government that saw five ministers joining the team, and seven out.

Mulki was first designated a prime minister in May 2016 and following the September election in September of the same year, he was asked to form a new government, which won the confidence of the newly elected House.