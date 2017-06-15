Three ministers resign

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Wednesday accepting the resignation three ministers as of June 14, 2017. The resigning ministers are social development minister, Wajih Azaizeh, energy and mineral resources minister Ibrahim Saif and transport minister Hussein Al Souob, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty has recently held a series of meetings with concerned officials to follow up on the progress of government plans in the fields of renewable energy, transportation and human resources development, among others.

His Majesty has also paid an unannounced visit to a training centre for people with disabilities recently, where he issued directives to improve the quality of services offered to this segment of citizens.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Thabet Al Wir, president of the Jordan Investment Commission, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On January 15, Prime Minister Hani Mulki carried out a major reshuffle of his second government that saw five ministers joining the team, and seven out.

Mulki was first designated a prime minister in May 2016 and following the September election in September of the same year, he was asked to form a new government, which won the confidence of the newly elected House.