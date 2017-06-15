You are here
Three ministers resign
By JT - Jun 15,2017 - Last updated at Jun 15,2017
AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Wednesday accepting the resignation three ministers as of June 14, 2017. The resigning ministers are social development minister, Wajih Azaizeh, energy and mineral resources minister Ibrahim Saif and transport minister Hussein Al Souob, according to a Royal Court statement.
His Majesty has recently held a series of meetings with concerned officials to follow up on the progress of government plans in the fields of renewable energy, transportation and human resources development, among others.
His Majesty has also paid an unannounced visit to a training centre for people with disabilities recently, where he issued directives to improve the quality of services offered to this segment of citizens.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Thabet Al Wir, president of the Jordan Investment Commission, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
On January 15, Prime Minister Hani Mulki carried out a major reshuffle of his second government that saw five ministers joining the team, and seven out.
Mulki was first designated a prime minister in May 2016 and following the September election in September of the same year, he was asked to form a new government, which won the confidence of the newly elected House.
Related Articles
AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Sunday approving a reshuffle in Prime Minister Hani Mulki’s government. The Royal Decree, upon Mul
AMMAN — A Royal Decree issued on Monday approved the appointment of Hussein Al Souob as minister of transport in Prime Minister Hani Mulki’s
AMMAN — Three ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday.Nasser Judeh was sworn in as deputy prime minister and min
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jun 15, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
Opinion
Jun 14, 2017
Jun 14, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment