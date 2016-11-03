You are here

King calls new Lebanese president

Nov 03,2016

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday congratulated Michel Aoun, during a phone call, for his election by the parliament as the new Lebanese president, according to a Royal Court statement. 

The King voiced Jordan's interest to boost bilateral relations in all fields, voicing trust in Lebanon's ability to preserve its national unity, stability and security, and achieve progress and prosperity. 

His Majesty had sent a cable of congratulation to Aoun upon his election on Monday, in which he stressed Jordan's keenness on boosting cooperation with Lebanon to serve the interests of both peoples and countries. 

