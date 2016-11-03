You are here
King calls new Lebanese president
By JT - Nov 03,2016 - Last updated at Nov 03,2016
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday congratulated Michel Aoun, during a phone call, for his election by the parliament as the new Lebanese president, according to a Royal Court statement.
The King voiced Jordan's interest to boost bilateral relations in all fields, voicing trust in Lebanon's ability to preserve its national unity, stability and security, and achieve progress and prosperity.
His Majesty had sent a cable of congratulation to Aoun upon his election on Monday, in which he stressed Jordan's keenness on boosting cooperation with Lebanon to serve the interests of both peoples and countries.
Related Articles
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent a cable to Michel Aoun, congratulating him for his election by the parliament as the new Le
BEIRUT — Lebanese lawmakers ended a two-year political vacuum on Monday by electing as president ex-army chief Michel Aoun, who promised to
RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has congratulated Lebanon's new President Michel Aoun on his election despite the support he received from the kingdom
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Opinion
Nov 03, 2016
Nov 03, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment