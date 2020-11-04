PSUT, RSS become associate members of CERN’s research programme

AMMAN — Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) and the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) have partnered to join the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) as associate members of its Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) Programme.

As associate members, PSUT and RSS researchers, scientists and students will join over 4,000 scientists representing more than 200 institutes and universities from 40 different countries to advance CMS’ pursuit of “exploring the frontiers of high energy physics in topics ranging from proving the existence of extra dimensions to discovering particles that potentially comprise dark matter”, according to a RSS statement said.

PSUT is a not-for-profit Jordanian university offering graduate and undergraduate programmes in engineering, computational sciences and business. The university’s faculty also conduct research in these areas.

Through this membership with CERN, faculty, researchers and students at PSUT will participate in innovative research that will enhance the university’s research profile, capabilities, and international networks. The new partnership will also help PSUT to advance its mission to share and create knowledge with a technological focus, said the statement.

The RSS is an independent, non-government, not-for-profit institution. It is Jordan’s scientific hub for international engagement and national scientific advice, and the Kingdom’s leading support mechanism for technical guidance, policy, services and scientific research for development, according to the statement.

Participation in the CMS programme at CERN will enhance RSS’ “strategic mission to support research at the frontiers of science, and to lead the country’s efforts to produce solutions and talent that solve complex national, regional and global challenges”.

With a focus on areas of big data, artificial intelligence, materials science, applied physics, and mechanical engineering, PSUT and RSS will identify and design specific research projects in areas of mutual interest with CERN scientists.

This new collaboration will enable institutions to identify and explore areas of research for the benefit of Jordan, the Middle East, and CERN’s membership of 23 nations, the statement said.