Safadi, Tillerson discuss Syria over phone

By JT - Nov 19,2017 - Last updated at Nov 19,2017

AMMAN — Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday discussed over the phone regional developments with US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Safadi and Tillerson went over bilateral ties and cooperation between Jordan and the US. 

They discussed progress in establishing de-escalation zones in the south of Syria through the tripartite talks of Jordan, the US and Russia, in addition to the humanitarian situation in Syria. 

The officials stressed their countries’ support for the upcoming Geneva talks organised by the UN to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

The conversation also addressed a number of regional issues, including the Palestinian-Israeli peace process, the war on terrorism, and developments in Lebanon, where they stressed the importance of preserving its security and independence. 

