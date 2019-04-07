Tarawneh calls on Arab MPs to unite on regional issues at Doha meeting

AMMAN — Arab parliamentary stances should be united and directed to support the Arab world’s causes, mainly Palestine cause and Jerusalem, President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh said on Friday.

Tarawneh made his remarks while leading a coordination meeting of heads of Arab parliamentary delegations participating in the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s 140th meeting in Doha.

Tarawneh called on officials to consider recommendations recently proposed at the Amman-hosted Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting held in March, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Arab parliaments agreed to unify their proposals to present them as an emergency item during the Doha meeting. The proposals were merged into one and stipulated “protecting the Palestinian people, rejecting the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over occupied Golan and supporting co-existence values among different peoples and religions in the world”.

Ahead of the coordination meeting Tarawneh met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri, and highlighted the importance of reaching a unified Arab parliamentary stance that supports the Palestinian issue and Jerusalem in light of difficult regional circumstances.

Tarawneh also held talks with the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Mohammed Halbousi over the same issue, and in his capacity as president of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.