Females in sport

HRH Prince Ali poses for a group photo with women football players who took part in a friendly game organised on Thursday in the Jordan Valley, for purposes of setting a new Guiness Record as a match in the lowest point on Earth (Photo by Muath Freij)

Female players participate in a friendly women football match at the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth located over 400 metres below sea level, the first of its kind in the world.

Promoting the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup scheduled to be held in Amman between April 4 and 20, the Equal Playing Field (EPF) initiative designed the project to raise awareness of the AFC competition and get more women and local communities involved in football.

The organisation and the players conducted a 90km-football trek across the Kingdom to promote gender equality in sports ahead of the game, according EPF’s Facebook page