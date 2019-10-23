GAM restores vandalised screens at Amman Bus stops

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality's (GAM) "Amman Bus" project on Wednesday announced on its Facebook page that screens that were vandalised last week have been fixed.

In the post, the Amman Bus company wrote: "We would like to inform you that the broken screens were replaced out of our concern to provide the highest-quality services to the passengers of Amman Bus."

"Please take care of your own possessions [the screens] installed to serve you," the post continues.

"Three months from today, we will have installed cameras at the 220 stops to ensure the screens and the roofs are protected and to prevent further vandalism," CEO of Amman Vision Investment and Development Hamza Haj Hassan told The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

On October 17, the Amman Bus Facebook page posted: "The Amman Bus screens have been installed at designated stations to track the buses' movements and arrival times. However, we regret to inform you that a number of screens were vandalised, which will cut off the service for users at certain stops until the screens are replaced."

At the time, the Amman Bus company also urged citizens to take care of public possessions, as they “belong to everyone” and are meant to serve the public.

One user commented: "The installation of the screens is a civil thing, and we, as citizens, must preserve them."